Robert D. Atkinson Sells 5,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. 14,865,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,627,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

