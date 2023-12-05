Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $20.87 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,470.64 or 0.05652548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 539,427 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 544,980.4921275. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,446.70355891 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $14,403,850.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

