Roger Chen Sells 30,256 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,904,850.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

