Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $21,339.54 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $21,339.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,648.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. 3,913,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.02. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.40.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.