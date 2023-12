Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Royal Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

About Royal Financial



Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

