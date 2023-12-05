Safe Price Down 6.2% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Safe has a market capitalization of $73.98 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00008106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00119133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022700 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.99055235 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

