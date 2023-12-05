SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0393

SALT (SALT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $29,382.21 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016464 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.77 or 1.00069159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009783 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003471 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04148547 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $23,858.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

