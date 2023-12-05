Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,837.42

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $5,837.42 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.95 or 0.05207186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,567,986,816 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,343,793 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.