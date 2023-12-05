Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,056 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $63,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. 862,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

