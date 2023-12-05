Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $479,350.60

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 46% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $479,350.60 and approximately $222.85 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,839.42 or 0.99997957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009782 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001998 USD and is down -11.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.