SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 12,569,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,275. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,900.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,900.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 9,373 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $164,683.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,298 shares of company stock worth $4,624,780. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

