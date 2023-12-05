Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $799,000. Hall Kathryn A. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,160,395 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 178,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,065 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 529,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

