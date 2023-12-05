Shapiro Capital Management LLC Buys 160,303 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Ultra Clean comprises 2.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $80,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $698,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,852 shares of company stock worth $387,883 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.8 %

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,030. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

