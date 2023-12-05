Shapiro Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,669,924 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters accounts for approximately 3.2% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $119,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 576,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,123. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

