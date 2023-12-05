Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $170.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,113 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 4.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $170,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 208,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

