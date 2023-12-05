Shapiro Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $133,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,536. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

