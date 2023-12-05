Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Decreases By 7.5%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DCTH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.48. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. Analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, SVP Sandra Pennell acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sandra Pennell bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,187.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 204,505 shares of company stock worth $511,597. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4,488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 307,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 676,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

