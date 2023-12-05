Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Reaches $75.04 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $358.18 million and $75.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00167380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.00573536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00392934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00119676 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,904,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,750,269,304 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

