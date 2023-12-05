Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $346.87 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00168088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00575767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00392983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00119540 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,905,765,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,751,196,744 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

