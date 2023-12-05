Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $185.61. 1,653,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

