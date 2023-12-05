Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 2%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.81. 20,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 19,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

