SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

