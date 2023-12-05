SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Position Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,483 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,112,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 519,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,201,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.18.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

