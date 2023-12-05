SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Raised by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.81. 496,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,656. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

