Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $320,400.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 743,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $294,800.00.
- On Monday, September 18th, Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $275,385.52.
Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,270. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sprinklr by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CXM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
