Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $320,400.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 743,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $294,800.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Manish Sarin sold 18,532 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $275,385.52.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,270. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sprinklr by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CXM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

