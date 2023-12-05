Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78.

On Monday, October 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00.

CRM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $251.02. 5,715,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

