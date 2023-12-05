Stacy J. Kanter Acquires 30,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of APLT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 602,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.42. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 3,171,248 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

