Stacy J. Kanter Acquires 30,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of APLT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 602,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.42. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.11.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
