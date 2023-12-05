Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16), with a volume of 50158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.74. The company has a market capitalization of £363.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.29.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

