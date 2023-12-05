Status Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Status has a total market capitalization of $176.28 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,485.58 or 1.00081109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009830 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04451833 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $16,921,354.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

