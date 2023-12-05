Status (SNT) One Day Volume Reaches $19.77 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $188.15 million and $19.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,843.89 or 1.00062895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003468 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04451833 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $16,921,354.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.