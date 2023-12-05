Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $116.54 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $116.54 million and $7.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00167380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.00573536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00392934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00119676 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,083,164 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

