Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 500,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 54,119,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,611,516. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 305.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.