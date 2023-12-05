Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 2,561,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,766. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $454.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

