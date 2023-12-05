Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $454.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.15. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.