STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.37 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. STP has a total market cap of $128.37 million and $10.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,687.85 or 0.99953103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06691596 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $13,047,295.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.