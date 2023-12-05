Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.14

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $177.06 million and approximately $73.48 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.32 or 0.05181994 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00053794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,973,923 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

