Stratis Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002528 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $172.20 million and approximately $73.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.67 or 0.05224669 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00059439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,982,257 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

