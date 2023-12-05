Substratum One Day Volume Reaches $3.31 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,725.73 or 0.99997082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035963 USD and is up 10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.