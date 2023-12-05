Substratum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $3.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.40 or 0.99921734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009741 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035963 USD and is up 10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

