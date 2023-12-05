Tammy C. Stadler Sells 14,838 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 358,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,992. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

