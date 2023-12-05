Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.25 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.71). 4,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.77).

Tandem Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,227.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.99.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

