Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.04

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

