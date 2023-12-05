TCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,192,000. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 10.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SPG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. 483,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,142. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile



Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

