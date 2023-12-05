Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $588.23 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001405 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,823,159,038,408 coins and its circulating supply is 5,837,331,039,977 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

