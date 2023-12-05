TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Reaches $470.78 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $470.78 million and approximately $170.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011677 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,782,832,559 coins and its circulating supply is 8,975,150,179 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

