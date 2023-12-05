Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells $576,300.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,758. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

