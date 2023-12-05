Tezos Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $855.09 million and approximately $33.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002609 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001207 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 983,253,963 coins and its circulating supply is 962,270,674 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

