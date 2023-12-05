The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $82.54.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 254.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.