The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,186. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

