The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.48

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.36, with a volume of 622327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

